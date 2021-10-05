Westbrook’s popular Halloween on Main Street event has been canceled for the second year in a row because of concerns about COVID-19 and construction downtown.

Mayor Mike Foley said the Westbrook-Gorham Community Chamber of Commerce is working on an alternative.

“The chamber intends to partner with Rock Row on another Halloween event and will announce details at a later date,” he said Monday.

As far as trick or treating in general, Foley reminded residents the city doesn’t regulate Halloween activities and he encouraged them to check CDC guidelines for seasonal activities “as we try to safely navigate the holidays.”

Downtown construction projects include a revamp of the Westbrook Common, near where many of the events are usually held.

