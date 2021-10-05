Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 13, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Curbside bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 9, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint pea beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint cole slaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. Single-size meals, $10, payable at time of pickup, curbside in the Church Street lot. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at 854-9157, or email [email protected] Include name, phone number and number of meals. Deadline to place orders is Thursday, Oct. 7 by 1 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be requested.

