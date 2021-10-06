What do you do after watching your record get broken by the GOAT? Apparently, you make a beeline to Maine for seafood.

After Tom Brady surpassed him in career passing yards at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees headed north and paid a visit to The Clam Shack in Kennebunk on Monday.

Clam Shack owner Steve Kingston said Brees and three buddies ordered fried clams, fried haddock and lobster rolls.

He said Brees was an “incredibly nice guy, just really down to earth,” and happily signed items for him and his staff.

On a piece of Clam Shack stationery, he wrote, “best lobster roll in Maine.” Second best is pretty good, too, Drew.

BEST OF THE RESTAURATEURS

HospitalityMaine has named Hot Suppa co-owners Alec and Moses Sabina its restaurateurs of the year.

The brothers, who opened the Portland comfort food restaurant in 2006, were selected by a committee from nominations submitted by members of the nonprofit trade group.

HospitalityMaine staff is traveling the state to inform its winners in person, with a bottle of Champagne in hand. It has also named Garry Dominguez of the York Harbor Inn its innkeeper of the year and Tina Hewett-Gordon, general manager of the Nonantum Resort in Kennebunkport, its Hospitality Hero. Awards still to come: chef of the year, employee of the year, lifetime achievement, and sustainability leader, a new award this year.

The winners will be recognized at the Hospitality Summit, scheduled for Nov. 15-16 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

LIGHTS OFF

The Lobster Shack at Two Lights in Cape Elizabeth has closed for the season, a few weeks ahead of schedule.

The scenic seasonal tourist spot had initially closed Friday for cleaning and quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure. Although it was determined the virus hadn’t spread among staff, the restaurant announced Monday it would remain closed until next season because of “the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, as well as the nationwide staffing shortage,” according to its website.

The Lobster Shack typically closes for the season in the last week of October.

MORE COWBELL

Cowbell plans to open a fourth location of its specialty burger chain at the mixed-use development Rock Row in Westbrook.

“We’re looking at late spring of 2022,” said Alex Markakis, who with Jim Albert owns the Cowbell restaurants, along with the The Martini Bar, 5 Dollar Finn’s and soon-to-open Richie Ribeyes, all on Main Street in Biddeford.

Albert also owns Jimmy the Greek’s in Old Orchard Beach.

The first Cowbell location opened in Biddeford in 2016, followed by Lewiston in 2018 and Scarborough in March of 2020, “two weeks before the big storm,” Markakis said.

According to a Facebook post, the Westbrook location will have “high-quality burgers, a full bar featuring 25 beers on draft, and a fun and unique environment.” As for the chain’s continued expansion, there very well could be more Cowbell to come.

“We’re just going to continue to build the brand and see where it goes,” Markakis said.

NEW LANDLORD FOR KATIE MADE

The brick building on Munjoy Hill that’s home to Katie Made Bakery is up for sale, but the cakes and cookies aren’t going anywhere quite yet.

The 2,448-square-foot building at 181 Congress St. is listed for $550,000 by Benchmark Real Estate. According to the listing, the business is not for sale and is interested in renewing its lease, which is up in February. A final showing is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and offers are due by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Katie Made, owned by baker Katie Capron and her sister Jennifer Capron, opened in 2000 and moved in 2013 from Cumberland Avenue to its current location, where it serves baked goods, coffee, breakfast and lunch.

LUCKY NO. 13

WalletHub, a personal finance website, has ranked the nation’s “foodie cities,” and Portland landed at No. 13, between San Diego and Oakland, California. The other Portland came in at No. 1.

In formulating its rankings, the website looked at 29 “indicators of food-friendliness,” from cost of groceries to food festivals per capita. Portland made the top five for its ratio of full-service to fast-food restaurants.

Portland wasn’t the only Maine city on the list. Lewiston came in at No. 136.

INDIGENOUS PEOPLES’ DAY DINNER

Luke’s Lobster Portland Pier is hosting a five-course dinner Monday – Indigenous Peoples’ Day – to benefit Wabanaki REACH, a nonprofit that provides programming and resources to promote the wellbeing of Wabanaki people.

The dinner will feature products from Indigenous Maine food businesses Passamaquoddy Wild Blueberry Company in Colombia Falls, Passamaquoddy Maple in Moose River and Mic Mac Farms, which raises brook trout in Presque Isle.

Tickets are $75 and include a signature cocktail or beer. You can buy your ticket and reserve your seat at resy.com. The dinner is also supported by in-kind donations from Allagash Brewing and Glidden Point Oysters.

APPLES ALL DAY

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association is dedicating Sunday, Oct. 17, to apple fanatics with a whole day of programming revolving around the fruit.

The outdoor event, from noon to 4 p.m., includes a panel of local cider makers, moderated by Khris Hogg of Perennial Cider Bar in Belfast; a presentation on apple varieties for the home orchard by Seth Yentes of North Branch farm in Monroe; a demonstration on preserving fall fruit with Jenn Legnini of Turtle Rock Farm & Cannery in Union; tours of MOFGA’s orchards and activities for kids.

You’ll be able to take home rare heirloom apples, fruit tree seedlings and fall produce and, while you’re there, enjoy cider and baked apple treats.

Pre-registration is required at mofga.org. Admission ($2 for MOFGA members, $4 for non-members, free for kids) will be collected at the entrance. Masks will be required.

NOTHING CHEESIER THAN THIS

But you don’t have to wait that long to spend a Sunday among farmers. This Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is the Maine Cheese Guild’s 14th annual Open Creamery Day, when the state’s creameries invite the public into barns to mingle with milk-making creatures.

Participating creameries are located from Alfred to Monson. Closest to Portland is Sunflower Farm Creamery in Cumberland, where you can meet Nigerian Dwarf goats and pick up goat-milk fudge and caramels, along with feta and chevre.

For more information on the event and the farms involved, go to mainecheeseguild.org.

