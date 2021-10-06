BUCKSPORT — A Maine lobster company is recalling more than 5,000 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat because of potential contamination with bacteria.
Greenhead Lobster Products made the recall due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause infections in humans, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said. The products were distributed to Maine and New Hampshire and were then distributed nationwide through wholesale, the agency said.
The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled lobster meat. Listeria infections can cause symptoms such as severe headache and abdominal pain in healthy people and it can lead to more serious illness and death in children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems.
Greenhead, located in Bucksport, did not return a call from a reporter. The recalled products include frozen cooked lobster tail, claw and knuckle meat.
