STANDISH — Emma Rutledge had two goals and an assist as St. Joseph’s topped Colby-Sawyer 3-1 in field hockey on Wednesday.

Rutledge scored in the first and third quarters and assisted on Olivia Esposito’s second-quarter goal. Molly McCluskey had one assist for St. Joseph’s (9-2, 5-0 GNAC) and Heather Rohr had one save.

Julia Lanctot scored an unassisted goal for Colby-Sawyer (9-3, 5-2) in the second quarter. Goalie Lauren Wilkinson turned away 17 shots.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: Linebacker Drew Sanders is likely to miss the Texas A&M game with a hand injury.

Coach Nick Saban said Sanders is “probably going to be out for this game” Saturday for the top-ranked Crimson Tide. Saban said the starting linebacker needed surgery on the hand.

“It was maybe a little worse than we thought, so he’s going to be game to game for a few weeks,” Saban said. “We’ll just see how it goes.”

Alabama had already lost starter Christopher Allen at that position with a fractured foot sustained in the opener against Miami. Sanders had replaced Allen, who is likely out for the season.

Sanders has 20 tackles, with four quarterback hurries, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.

That leaves freshman Dallas Turner, who was a five-star recruit, and Chris Braswell in line for more playing time.

LSU: Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the Tigers’ top defensive back, had a procedure performed on his injured left foot and his timetable to return is uncertain, Coach Ed Orgeron said.

The injury sidelined Stingley for LSU’s previous two games, against Mississippi State and Auburn. The Tigers visit unbeaten No. 16 Kentucky on Saturday.

LSU released a statement from Stingley, a junior who will be eligible for the NFL draft next spring, in which the cornerback said he is doing all he can “to return to the field as soon as possible.”

“I want to finish out the season with my teammates,” Stingley said. “I will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year.”

Orgeron said Stingley and LSU initially chose to wait on surgery because his injury was a nagging one in which it seemed prudent to “play by ear” and see if it improved without surgery.

While Orgeron conceded that it might be in Stingley’s best interest to not return to the team and instead begin focusing on getting healthy before the NFL draft, the coach said he didn’t get the impression that’s what the 2019 consensus All-America cornerback wants to do.