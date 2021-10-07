The Morse and Camden Hills football teams are set to meet for the second time in the regular season, a rare occurrence in the sport these days. Camden Hills took the first meeting 60-42 in a game that came together quickly because of COVID issues amongst opponents. Now, Morse will look for some revenge in the rematch Friday night in Rockport.

The game will have playoff implications in the eight-man large North division as the Windjammers sits in second place, one spot ahead of the Shipbuilders.

Both teams can score — and score in bunches. Camden Hills (3-1) has scored 198 points through four games while Morse (4-1) has scored 256 through five. Morse is coming off a convincing 56-8 victory at home over Ellsworth/Sumner on Oct. 2, while Camden Hills topped Mount Desert Island 32-8 on Oct. 1.

With seeding up for grabs and both teams having a good idea of how the other likes to operate, this one could go anyone’s way.

Here’s a closer look at this weeks’ game of the week:

When: 7 p.m., Friday.

Where: Don Palmer Field, Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport.

Morse coach Jason Darling on Camden Hills: “They are a tough, physical, and well-coached football team that excels in every aspect of the game. Their kids play hard and execute the game plan on the field that made it difficult on us last time.”

Keys to the Game: While many eight-man teams like to keep the ball on the ground, Morse and Camden Hills have bucked the trend. Quarterbacks Josh ter Mors of Morse and Ryan Clifford of Camden Hills have capable arms that can make plays when needed. Both teams bolster two-headed running attacks that complement the passing game. Ben Doughty of Morse can wear down a defense before lightning-quick Gabe Aucoin is no stranger to the big play. Both Doughty and Aucoin had big games for Morse in the Sept. 11 loss to Camden Hills, but the Windjammers running backs Hunter Norton and Lewis Mainella are equally as tough to stop.

“We’re going to have to tackle a lot better on defense than we did the last time we saw Camden,” said Darling. “We need to be physical on defense and take care of the ball on offense. We cannot afford to give them any extra possessions.”

The Morse defense has improved immensely over the past month and has allowed just 36 points combined over the last three games since last facing Camden Hills.

The last time these teams met, the game was scheduled just one day prior after both teams saw their scheduled games canceled due to COVID issues with an opposing team. This time, both teams have film on each other and have more time to prepare.

“Last time we were fortunate to have a game with a late cancellation,” said Darling. We were thankful they were able to come down. I think both teams will be more prepared this time with film study and a week of practice to prepare.”

