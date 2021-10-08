Andrew Devereux Cook 1946 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Andrew Devereux Cook passed away on Sept. 29, 2021 with his wife Jaki by his side. Andy was born in Rochester, Minn. on Jan. 14, 1946. He grew up in Cambridge, Mass. He attended Shady Hill School during elementary grades and went to Pomfret Academy for high school. His family spent their summer vacations in Downeast Maine, where Andy developed his love of the outdoors, the ocean and sailing. Andy attended Swarthmore College (1963-67) where he majored in history and completed pre-medical courses. Swarthmore is also where he met his life’s partner, Jaki Ellis, whom he married in 1968. Andy completed his medical education at Yale University in 1971. He also earned a Masters degree in Education at Harvard. He completed his residency in adult psychiatry at Boston University (1973-75), followed by residency in child psychiatry at Boston Children’s Hospital Medical Center, (1975-77). He became the 12th generation doctor in his family. Andy moved to Brunswick, Maine in July, 1977 with Jaki and their two boys, Jason, age 5 and Dylan, age 2. He worked as a staff psychiatrist at the Bath Brunswick Mental Health Center (1977-79) and saw patients privately. In 1979 Andy became Chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at Regional Memorial Hospital, a position he held from 1979-90. From 1990-1998 Andy worked as a psychiatrist at Shoreline Mental Health Center and continued his private practice. During this period he became the Founding President of the Maine Council of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. He continued to be active in this organization and represented them at the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry annual conferences. After 20 years of practicing psychiatry in the Mid Coast area, Andy wanted to expand his personal and professional horizons. He took a job as a consulting psychiatrist for two years in Christchurch, New Zealand. He was responsible for the development and implementation of the first Youth Day Program in New Zealand. He also was part of an international team providing outpatient psychiatry to children and adolescents. He and Jaki really enjoyed living in a different culture and exploring the endless hiking trails. After returning from New Zealand, Andy became Medical Director of Children’s Behavioral Health for the State of Maine for eight years, where he worked with an interdisciplinary team to advocate for effective children’s services. He always made time in his professional life for his family. He enjoyed helping with homework, building forts, going to soccer games, and cooking. He liked being active outdoors, both with leisure activities and chores. He was never afraid to get his hands dirty, whether by building a yurt or an office for his private practice, or filling a barn full of hay. His favorite leisure activities were sailing, hiking, skiing, and traveling. In 1980, he and Jaki bought a beef farm on Woodward Point in Brunswick. They ran the farm for 12 years, building the herd from 10 to 35 cattle, while holding full-time professional jobs. Andy retired as Medical Director in 2009 but continued to work part time until he “no longer felt at the top of his game”. Less than two years later he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He worked hard to stay active and positive while struggling with this disease. In 2021, he was recognized by the Maine Medical Association for 50 years of service. Andy moved to in-town Brunswick after 37 years of living on the farm at Woodward Point. This was a difficult move, but it was made less difficult knowing that by passing the land on to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, it would be preserved and the public could enjoy it. Andy was an innovative, perceptive, funny, and kind person. He was good at listening to others, solving problems, and fixing things. He was a caring dad and husband and a wonderful friend. During his career, Andy quietly set about helping individual patients and promoting evidence-based medical practices. Through it all, he tried to leave the world a better place. Andy is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Jaki Ellis of Brunswick; his son, Jason Ellis Cook, daughter-in-law Sonia, and granddaughters Bella and Roxana Cook; siblings Heidi Cook and Charlie Cook and their spouses; stepmother Carolyn Cook, half-sister Debbie Cook and her spouse; and 13 nieces and nephews. Andy was predeceased by his brother, Peter Cook; and his younger son Dylan Ellis Cook. A celebration of Andy’s life is planned for next summer, 2022. Details will be announced in the newspaper. Donations in Andy’s memory may be made to Maine Coast Heritage Trust towards a fully accessible trail at the Woodward Pt. Preserve 1 Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 201 Topsham, ME 04086

