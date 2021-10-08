Mildred F. Taggart 1927 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Mildred F. Taggart, 94, passed on Oct. 2, 2021. Mildred most recently lived in Falmouth after many years residing in Bath. She was born in Secaucus, N.J. on Jan. 4, 1927, the youngest daughter of Friedrich and Anna Foge. She was an expatriate during WWII in Germany where she met her husband, James E. Taggart, a merchant marine from New York State. Upon returning to the United States, Mildred and James married in 1946 and raised their family in Bath. Mildred owned and operated Westgate Flower Shop in Bath. She also helped her husband run Tagesco Company, Inc., an engineering service, and consulting company. Mildred was a member of the Bath Cosmopolitan Club, the Bath Garden Club, and the Bath Chamber of Commerce. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, entertaining, and traveling with her husband until he passed in 2008. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Priscilla T. Connard, and her husband Baer of Falmouth, and her two sons, Walter Taggart and his wife Pat of Bath, and Daniel Taggart and his wife Kathie of Pittston; five grandchildren, Gretchen B. Connard, James E. Taggert, G. Baer Connard III, Kimberly T. Wilson and Kellie L. Burgess; and eight great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred’s memory may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association 383 U.S. Route One #2C Scarborough, ME 04074 http://www.alz.org

