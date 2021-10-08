AUGUSTA — Peak leaf-peeping conditions have arrived in northern and western Maine, albeit a little later than typical.
Northern Maine typically reaches peak conditions during the last week of September or the first few days of October. Maine Forest Rangers reported peak conditions and moderate leaf drop in that part of the state on Wednesday.
Most of the state is in the midst of moderate-to-high color change, which means 50 percent to 70 percent of leaves have changed color, the forest rangers said. Coastal Maine usually reaches its peak color season toward the middle or the end of the month.
The upcoming weekend is a long weekend for many people and that makes it “the perfect time to get outdoors to enjoy the varying contrasts of the fall colors, mingled in with the greens in the upper elevations and the forest canopies of Maine,” said Gale Ross, the state’s fall foliage spokesperson.
