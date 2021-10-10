The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 150 hospitalizations for COVID-19 around the state, a significant decrease from the previous weekend and down six from Saturday.

Maine hospitals had 205 COVID-19 patients on Oct. 3, closer to the all-time high of 235 on Sept. 25. Numbers have been steadily falling since then, though 150 statewide patients is still far above the lows Maine saw this summer.

On Sunday, 48 of those hospital patients were in intensive care and 27 were on ventilators. The state had 57 intensive care unit beds available of a total 328, and 204 ventilators available of 304.

The Maine CDC doesn’t update new case numbers on Sundays, but it does provide hospitalizations and vaccinations.

As of Sunday, 886,052 people had received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, not counting booster shots. That’s 65.92 percent of the total Maine population. Another 46,007 people have received boosters, according to state data.

On Saturday, the Maine CDC reported 600 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing cumulative totals to 94,948 cases and 1,075 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

