Picture this: It’s the middle of October. You’re sitting outside carving a pumpkin and sipping an iced PSL. It’s spooky season on the calendar, but the ghost of sweaty season still remains in the forecast.

That’s right…the summer weather is locked in for at least another week, if not longer.

Some patchy fog is likely in the morning. It could be dense, especially from Fryeburg to Augusta and east. Keep an eye out for reduced visibility in the morning.

By the afternoon, high temperatures will top out between 65° and 70° with increasing sunshine. For reference, high temperatures are normally near 60° this time of year.

There’s no shortage of warmth with this pattern!

Before the day gets going, patchy fog may be an issue again. It will be less widespread on Tuesday morning compared to Monday morning.

Wind shifts to be out of the southwest, pulling in warmer air for the afternoon.

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 70s for most, but some spots might be able to hit the upper 70s away from the coastline. This is record territory for Bangor and it’s almost certain that it happens.

Not enough for you? How about a repeat on Wednesday?

High temperatures again make it into the mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday will still be in the 70s, but rain chances increase toward the weekend.

Showers look possible by Friday and likely heading into the weekend. While it’s too early to tell whether or not the weekend will be a washout, it looks like the weather will be unsettled compared to the middle of the week.

Even then, the temperatures could still hold in the 60s or even low 70s. No big signs in the pattern for cooler weather…for now.

If you’re holding onto beach season, get in while you still can. It might have lasted into mid-October, but we all know these days will be over soon.

