The weekend was gray and showery in southern Maine.

Thanks to a stalled out front, that will not change much on Monday.

The day will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers are possible at any point in the day, but they’re more likely in the evening. The heaviest rain will stay south toward the New Hampshire and Massachusetts border.

After a wet morning, big improvements are on the way.

High pressure starts to muscle its way in. As it does so, it will push the showers away. Sunshine builds through the day, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to low 60s.

And this, my friends, is the key to one of the nicest stretches of weather we’ve seen all year.

Sunshine will be solidly locked in place on Wednesday. High temperatures will climb under sunny skies to top out between 65° and 70°. This is seasonably warm for this time of year, since highs are usually in the mid 60s in October.

Thursday looks even better. Expect full sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 70°.

If that’s not enough for you, Friday looks just about the same!

The official temperature outlook through the week from the climate prediction center is calling for above average temperatures, too.

The upcoming pattern certainly will remind us of the weather we typically see in September.

For now, I think even the weekend will be mild and dry. There is certainly plenty of time for that to change, though.

I’m sure I’ll be tweeting about it. You can follow me, @MikeSliferWX, for weather updates.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: