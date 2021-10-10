PORTLAND – Louise M. Casale, 77, of Pya Road and the Portland area died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021 at Springbrook Nursing Center following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease, her loving family was by her side as she was reunited with her husband in heaven.

Louise was born in Portland on Nov. 26, 1943, the daughter of the late Frank and Brigida J. (Martini) Tirabassi. She graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1962 and attended Westbrook College.

On July 3, 1966, Louise married the love of her life, Lawrence E. “Bucky” Casale at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Together they made their home and raised their family in Portland.

Louise took great pride in winning her class superlative as “Best Dressed” and was an accomplished majorette. In her early years, Louise worked for John Hancock Insurance before she and Bucky started their family. It was then decided that Louise would stay home and raise the family until they were old enough for her to resume working at the law offices of Preti, Flaherty and Bellview.

Family was very important to her and was always her first priority. She loved to cook and bake, and host large family gatherings for the holidays, birthdays and special occasions. She always enjoyed family time, shopping, beach, lake gatherings, music and caring for her dogs (her babies) who were always by her side, and of course, Elvis Presley. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. She was a kind and gentle soul, loving, caring, accepting and always willing to help and give to others making sure those she loved never went without.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence “Bucky” Casale Sr. in 2020; a brother, Frank S. Tirabassi Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Brigida Casale and her partner, Doug Brown of Westbrook, two sons, Lawrence Casale Jr. of Portland, Christopher and his husband Jerome Kaper of Provincetown, Mass.; a brother, Gary and his wife Colleen Tirabassi of Yarmouth. The love and devotion to her family extended to her many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren and close cousins.

Visiting hours celebrating Louise life will be held on Monday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Louise’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker. com

Those who wish may make contributions in Louise’s memory to:

Springbrook Nursing Center-Activities Department,

300 Spring St.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

