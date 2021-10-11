Paul LePage kicked off his campaign for Maine governor promising to bring a reign of terror on middle- and lower-income taxpayers by eliminating the income tax. That means Maine will rely exclusively on the ultra-regressive sales tax, which taxes middle- and lower-income taxpayers at a much higher rate of their income than if the income tax is also relied upon. LePage wants his ultra-rich donors to pay less than middle- and lower-income taxpayers.
Remember, when Republican LePage tells you that he’s a friend of taxpayers, he really means he’s a friend of only the super-rich taxpayers. Under LePage’s income tax elimination proposal, middle- and lower-income taxpayers will get ripped off.
Bob Jean
Lubec
