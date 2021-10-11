Brunswick Police Department officials will be wearing a pink uniform patch to raise funds for the American Cancer Society breast cancer initiatives, including research, patient services, and education. ContributedMore than a dozen local business and community leaders have stepped forward to serve as ambassadors for breast cancer awareness through the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

As part of breast cancer awareness month, these ambassadors will encourage community members to act in the fight against breast cancer and raise funds to help the American Cancer Society breast cancer initiatives, including research, patient services and education.

Jonathan Sahrbeck, Cumberland County district attorney, who has been participating in the campaign for the past three years, said that it is important to get out and talk about early detection and education, which will hopefully save lives.

“It’s estimated that approximately 285,000 people this year will be diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Sahrbeck. “When you put that in perspective, that is the size of Cumberland County. It demonstrates how prevalent this disease can be and how important it is to educate people because we all know that early detection can be vital and for somebody’s survival.”

Sahrbeck is spreading awareness about the campaign by wearing pink every day this month, hoping that somebody might ask him about the initiative.

Each ambassador is challenged to raise at least $2,500.

So far, Sahrbeck has raised $655 through social media and with the help of community connections, family and friends.

“On the personal front, I have had people in my life that I have known who have passed away due to breast cancer, but I also know a lot of people who are survivors of breast cancer,” said Sahrbeck. “I think that the more we can help with research and in helping people fight this disease. The more people we’re going to save.”

In Maine, an estimated 1,430 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and 190 will die from the disease. For the first time, breast cancer has surpassed lung cancer as the most diagnosed cancer worldwide among women, according to American Cancer Society data.

At Brunswick Police Department, officials will participate in the campaign for the first time this year. They are sporting pink patches as part of their fundraising activity.

Brunswick police Det. Chris Balestra said they aim to spread awareness about the importance of regular health checkups and early detection of breast cancer.

“In the last two years, especially with COVID-19, people have been missing their doctor appointments. It is important for people to get checked for early diagnosis for breast cancer,” said Balestra.

Officers will be wearing a pink uniform patch throughout this month to stimulate conversation with the community and encourage public awareness. Those that wish to support this campaign can purchase a pink patch for $10 by stopping by the Brunswick Police Department.

About 80% of the department staff had bought at least one patch so far, said Balestra.

