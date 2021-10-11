FREEPORT — Kyla Havey scored three goals as Freeport topped Gray-New Gloucester 5-1 Monday in field hockey.

Freeport (5-6) wiped out a one-goal deficit with second-quarter goals from Sasha Nevins, Ava Gervais and Havey.

Havey added two more goals in the fourth quarter.

Emma Hutchings had a first-quarter goal for the Patriots (3-8)and Lorenza Piper made 19 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, POLAND 0: Grace Gray scored twice as the Capers (9-1-1) beat the Knights (2-11) in Poland.

Gray, Camden Woods and Meghan Conley each scored first-quarter goals to give Cape Elizabeth a 3-0 lead. Gray scored again in the third quarter and Kaitlyn McIntyre wrapped up the scoring with a fourth-quarter goal.

Capers goalie Zoe Burgard made four saves; Poland’s Emma Moreau stopped seven shots.

CHEVERUS 11, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Taylor Tory scored four goals as the visiting Stags (12-0) beat Portland/Deering (1-12).

Lily and Lucy Johnson each had a hat trick and Mackenzie Cash scored once. Logan LeFevre made seven saves in the shutout.

Portland/Deering goalie Ella Burdin turned away 24 shots.

WINTHROP 6, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0: Julia Letourneau and Maddie Perkins each scored a pair of goals as the Ramblers (13-0) won at Boothbay.

Lauryn Wood and Izzy Folsom also scored for Winthrop. Perkins, Folsom, Madeline Wagner and Lucy Vachon had assists.

Goalies Elle Folsom (two saves) and Madison Weymouth (one) combined to make three saves.

Jaelyn Crocker stopped 13 shots for Boothbay/Wiscasset (2-9-1).

BOYS’ SOCCER

WINDHAM 5, NOBLE 0: Sam Glicos scored a goal in each half, leading the Eagles (10-1) to a win over the Knights (2-6-3) in Windham.

Windham’s Luke Cunniffe scored two minutes into the game. Connor Langstaff put in an unassisted goal a minute later and Sam Ingalls added a penalty-kick goal early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Andrew Pike made three saves for Noble.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Elise MacNair finished with four goals and two assists as the Gulls (7-4) got past the Hawks (0-9) in Old Orchard Beach.

Camryn Blatchford and Molly Nason each scored a goal in the second half for OOB, with Chloe Drown and Maddy Dow each getting an assist. Summer St. Louis made four saves for the shutout.

SV goalkeeper Jordan Wedgewood made eight saves.

