PORTLAND

City looking for ‘perfect tree’ for Monument Square

Portland Downtown and the city of Portland are seeking the next “perfect tree” to be set-up and decorated in Monument Square for the holidays.

The ideal tree will be evergreen, spruce, or fir that is 45 to 60 feet tall and relatively accessible for retrieval (free from power lines and other obstructions). The “winning” tree will be removed and transported from the owner’s property at no cost.

Those who wish to submit a tree for consideration, from the Greater Portland area (including Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth) should complete the online form at portlandmaine.com/tree and upload up to three photos to be considered.

A selection will be made by mid-November.

AUGUSTA

Children’s Center expansion receives $125,000 toward expansion

Children’s Center, an early childhood intervention and family support services organization for children with special needs, has announced an additional $125,000 in gifts toward the center’s plans to expand its Augusta facility. The Davis Family Foundation committed $100,000 to the project, and the Elsie & William Viles Foundation committed an additional $25,000.

The two new donations bring the total amount raised for the campaign to $3.2 million.

Annually, the Center serves more than 250 children between its four sites: Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan and Waterville.

The entire project is expected to cost about $5 million.

BIDDEFORD

Golf tourney raises $130,000 toward SMHC robot

Southern Maine Health Care’s recent golf tournament has raised more than $130,000 to support the hospital’s efforts to include a da Vinci surgical robot for use in its bariatrics program.

For the first time, SMHC held two days of events in order to meet the high demand of team participants. Dunegrass Golf Club and Cape Arundel Golf Club each hosted one day of the golf competition, with strict adherence to safety protocols.

Dunegrass winners included: Salem Advisory Group & Post Road Title Co. – Peter Bishop, Scott Gillespie, Mike Labonte and Bruce Gammons

Cape Arundel winners included: Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution – Dave Goyet, Eric Doyon, Dick Buffum and Zac Golojuch.

ORONO

Maine Extension Homemakers launches first virtual exhibit hall

University of Maine Cooperative Extension has opened the first Maine Extension Homemakers virtual exhibit hall for displaying projects and crafts created by current members. Handiworks on display include quilting, crochet, wool applique, knitting and more.

Maine Extension Homemakers is a volunteer group currently active in nine Maine counties promoting community-based adult education through leadership development, support for community causes and promotion of UMaine Extension educational programming.

For more details about Maine Extension Homemakers, call 581-3877, 800-287-0274 (in Maine) or email [email protected]

ROCKLAND

Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame to induct eight more people

The Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame will induct eight more individuals at their 14th Annual Induction Banquet Saturday at the Elks Club.

This year’s inductees include Michael Curtis, Keenan Flanagan, Walter Gorneau, Emilio Mazzeo,

Chris McKenney, Dennis Pratt, Gary Woodcock and Carl Woodman.

Also to be recognized at the banquet will be outstanding student athletes from the midcoast area plus one or more past great teams from the area.

