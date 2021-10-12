With days to go before health care workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or lose their jobs, Central Maine Healthcare is cutting services and lobbying the Mills administration to add a testing option to the vaccine mandate.

Steve Littleson, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, the parent company of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, said that he is appealing to Mills’ office to allow for weekly or more frequent testing as an alternative to vaccinations to avoid cutbacks to neonatal intensive care, trauma and pediatric services, and to prevent postponements of some elective surgeries. Littleson said he is in favor of the vaccines, but they are looking at potentially 230 workers out of the system’s 3,000 affected employees resigning or getting fired rather than getting vaccinated.

“We have patients to care for, and if there’s a practical solution other than reducing services and cutting bed capacity, I’m all for it,” Littleson said.

He said about two-thirds of the employees who would lose their jobs over the vaccine are nurses. Eighty-four have already resigned over the mandate, about 3 percent of the workforce.

But Littleson said he believes Central Maine Healthcare could avoid 90 percent of the people leaving their jobs if the state would add a testing option. Littleson said a delay beyond Oct. 29 would be another option to give the system more time to persuade people to become immunized against COVID-19.

Littleson said patients who earlier this year would have gone to Central Maine Medical Center will now be transferred elsewhere, such as children who break a bone on the playground or people who need intensive care after getting in a car accident.

“We are not going to be able to care for all of those patients, and we will look to other hospitals to take up the slack,” Littleson said.

The Mills administration’s mandate that all health care workers get COVID-19 shots – announced in August – began Oct. 1, but isn’t being enforced until Oct. 29. The Oct. 29 deadline means that Friday is the last day a health care worker could get vaccinated against COVID-19 and be in compliance with state rules because someone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is fully vaccinated two weeks after getting the shot.

Mills officials have not given any indication that there would be another delay, or a testing option. Robert Long, spokesman for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not immediately respond to questions on Tuesday.

In a recent briefing before the media, Gov. Janet Mills said that a vaccine mandate without a testing option is superior because when patients need to get health care services, they should have the peace of mind to know that the person treating them is vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state’s other major hospital systems – MaineHealth, Northern Light Health and MaineGeneral Medical Center – have not called for a testing option or a delay. Some states, such as Maryland and New Jersey, have permitted unvaccinated health care employees to remain on the job if they submit to frequent COVID-19 testing.

Jeffrey Austin, vice president of government affairs for the Maine Hospital Association, said that a new federal rule announced by the Biden administration in September will require health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and there isn’t a testing option. The details of the new rule, including when it will go into effect, haven’t yet been announced.

“Any state flexibility may be quashed by an overarching federal rule,” Austin said. “We haven’t seen the details on the federal rule yet, but I think that it will be something the state would consider when responding to any testing opt-out requests.”

MaineHealth officials have advocated for mandatory employee vaccination against COVID-19 with no testing option.

“The health system believes that vaccination of the full care team is the best way to protect MaineHealth’s workforce, patients and the communities it serves during the pandemic. Vaccination is proven to be both safe and effective. As such, MaineHealth remains supportive of the state of Maine requirement that all care team members be vaccinated by Oct. 29,” said John Porter, MaineHealth spokesman, in a statement.

Officials with Northern Light Health, which includes Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta did not indicate that they would be in favor of a testing option, in statements sent to the Press Herald.

Joy McKenna, MaineGeneral spokeswoman, said in a statement that vaccinations are the “best way to provide for the safety and security of our patients and staff.”

But Littleson said even though more than 90 percent of the staff will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, some of the employees who are refusing the shots work as nurses in specialized fields, such as neonatal intensive care, making them difficult to replace.

“If you have a couple of neonatal nurses leave, you can’t just pull them from somewhere else. They have specialized training,” Littleson said. “What we will have to do is selectively curtail certain services.”

