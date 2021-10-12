SATURDAY

Curbside roast turkey dinner, including green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Highland Lake Grange, at Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $10, exact price per meal payable curbside. No substitutions. Contact is Joann Levesque at 233-7119.

