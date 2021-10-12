Westbrook police said vandals spray-painted the exterior wall on a church with graffiti, and are actively investigating several leads that have been provided to officers.
The St. Anthony Church on Brown Street in Westbrook was spray-painted by vandals, Westbrook Police Department Capt. Steven Goldberg said. Specific individuals were targeted by the vandals, but police are withholding their names.
“We are actively investigating this case and following up on several leads. Because of the active nature of the investigation, we cannot comment further on the case,” Goldberg said in an email.
Goldberg said he expects to release more information at a later date.
