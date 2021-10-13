ATHENS — A fire broke out Wednesday at Maine Woods Pellet Co., confirmed Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Mitchell.

Mitchell said that dispatch informed him of the fire and that Athens Fire Department and other departments in the area had responded. No deputies had been dispatched to the area at the time.

No other details were immediately available.

The company was the site of another fire in March, when a fire started in a wood pellet drier. The fire extended into the building, damaging the roof, walls and several wire trays. In that instance, 14 fire departments responded with more than 50 firefighters.

