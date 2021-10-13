A Standish man was killed in a single-car crash early Wednesday morning on Chadbourne Road.

Bradley Marean’s GMC Sierra pickup truck flipped multiple times before coming to rest on its side in a ditch on Chadbourne Road near Luckys Run just before 5 a.m., according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Marean, 58, was ejected from the truck.

Marean was alone in the truck when it crashed, police said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Chadbourne Road was closed for several hours after the crash was reported.

