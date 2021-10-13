Standish Parks & Recreation is looking for volunteers to help local children have a spooky good time at George E Jack School from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 30.

Members of the community are needed to o rganize and conduct a game, activity or craft; donate prizes and candy, or make a tax-deductible financial contribution to buy supplies, games and prizes to help offset the cost of the event.

Halloween Spooktakular is free for children 13 and younger, but registration is required at standishrec.com/info/default.aspx . Adults do not need to register. To volunteer, call Standish Parks & Recreation Department at 642-2875 or e-mail Gail at [email protected]

