The Gray Town Council has approved an emergency ordinance that institutes a mask mandate at all town properties, given the high level of COVID-19 community transmission in Cumberland County. Masks are not required in outdoor settings where physical distancing is possible, including open spaces and ballfields.
The Town Council has also directed the town manager to provide a remote venue for council and committee meetings until COVID-19 transmission levels return to a less threatening level as determined by the council. Zoom links are accessible to the public via the town’s website and on meeting agendas at graymaine.org.
