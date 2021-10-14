KITTERY – David S. Moulton died suddenly at his beloved camp in St. Albans on Oct. 3, 2021. He was born in Quonest Point, R.I., on Nov. 8, 1951, to Sherrill K. and Olive M. (Spinney) Moulton. He was the oldest of the “Magnificent Seven” and declared himself as Davy Crockett Spinney Moulton to his family in his young years.

He attended Kittery Schools and graduated from Traip Academy in 1970. He graduated from Lowell Technical Institute in 1974 as a Civil Engineer.

He returned to Kittery and began his working career. He successfully managed D&S Mobil in Kittery for several years with a host of happy and satisfied customers. He put his heart and soul into the business. He owned and operated the Meadowbrook Inn in Ogunquit. He was president of the Ogunquit Chamber of Commerce. He then went on to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring on Dec. 19, 2018.

As a young man he was a Boy Scout and Demolay Boy. He was a Master Mason, member of Naval Lodge 184. He was a Reserve Police Officer for State of Maine, Notary Public, and Certified Emergency Manager (CEMME). Life Member of the NRA. He was also a member of the Kittery Planning Board.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around nature lover.

David was predeceased by his Parents and Brother Chris A. Moulton. He is survived by his Sister, Debra M. Moulton and her husband, James L. Hebert. His nieces, Jessica Moulton and her children, Kacey and Chloe. Jennifer (Moulton) Chase, her husband Jesse and their children Damian and Brianna. He is also survived by his Step-children; Jim Hawkes, Tim Hawkes, Joy Gaabucayan, Amber Laconte and Christopher Lawson. Seven step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren who affectionately called him Grampa Dave.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held on October 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at J. S. Pelkey in Kittery, Maine. Masonic Services will also be held at this time.

Care of the Moulton family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Mass.; Humane Society, American Cancer Society or

the charity of your choice.

