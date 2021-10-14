OLD ORCHARD BEACH – J. Rachel Lamb, 85, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 10, 2021 at Pine Point Center in Scarborough. ﻿

Rachel was born on Sept. 27, 1936, to Rosario and Rose (Bolduc) Lamb. She graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1956. Rachel worked for AMICA Insurance as an Administrative Assistant. Rachel enjoyed going out to dinner on Saturday evenings to either Joseph’s By the Sea or Huot’s with her cousins Ron and Rachel. She also looked forward to going out to lunch with her co-workers once a month. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and loved ice cream. ﻿

Rachel is predeceased by her parents and cousin Andre Bolduc. She is survived by sister, Priscilla Lamb; half-sister, Mignonne Lamb; and cousins Ron and Rachel Bolduc, and Lori Smith. She is also survived by many cousins and special former coworkers. ﻿

The family would like to thank Pine Point Center and Kindred Hospice for the care they gave Rachel. They would also like to thank her hairdresser and friend Dwayne Hartigan, Karen Grenier of Maine Health for the home care received, and all of the doctors who cared for Rachel. ﻿

Visiting hours will be on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. A funeral service will be celebrated at Hope Memorial Chapel, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.﻿

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rachel’s memory may be made to:

Saco Food Pantry

PO Box 246

Saco, ME 04072

