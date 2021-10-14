YARMOUTH – Mark D. Still, 53, took his final breath on Oct. 8, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Mark fought a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer and is finally at peace. He will be forever loved and remembered.Mark was born on May 11, 1968, a son of Frank D. Still and Kathleen Meaney-Still in Stoughton, Mass. After graduating from West Bridgewater High School, he went on to study Business Administration at Salem State College.After graduation, he worked for Tufts and then went on to work for Cigna Healthcare for over 21 years as a National Contracting Manager.Mark lived his life with dignity, integrity, respect, and compassion. He was known to have patience, and fairness for all colleagues, business partners, and family. He is well known for his athletic abilities in baseball, golf, football, and basketball including a four-year NCAA golfing career. He loved walking the beaches and searching for sea glass, taking the boat out, walking the golf course with the dog, Sebastian, his family and friends.Mark is survived by his two children, a son, Ben and is fiancé Chamrian and her daughter Amber; daughter, Sierra; granddaughter, Ashlyn. Mark loved his family more than anything. He was a man that gave everything he had to support them until the end. He had an unselfish and unwavering love that was relentless in nature, a man of impeccable character.Please join Mark’s family for a Time of Reflection to be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. Friends and family are invited and encouraged to share memories during this time. Visiting hours will follow until 5 p.m.Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Mark’s online guest book. ﻿

