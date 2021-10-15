WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: Noon, Saturday

WEB/TV: FloSports/WPXT

ALL-TIME SERIES: William & Mary leads, 8-7

LAST MEETING: Oct. 26, 2019, won by Maine, 34-25

LAST WEEK: William & Mary defeated Albany, 31-24; Maine lost to Elon, 33-23

KEY STAT: 16, number of sacks William & Mary has, ranked 11th in the nation

OUTLOOK: Maine’s playoff hopes were severely diminished by last week’s loss, but the Black Bears can still be a factor in the CAA race. The Black Bears are going to have to do a better job controlling the ball in order to win. They rank last in the CAA in time of possession (26:53) and next-to-last in third-down conversions (27 percent). Maine needs to convert more third-down opportunities in order to keep drives alive and keep its defense off the field. Pass protection will also be a key. The Tribe leads the CAA with 16 sacks, led by DEs Nate Lynn (5.5 sacks) and Will Kiely (5.0 sacks), while Maine has only given up seven. The Black Bears need to give QB Derek Robertson, who has improved each week, time to find receivers Andre Miller and Devin Young. Conversely, William & Mary has given up only five sacks this season. Maine, which has only three sacks this season, has to find a way to pressure Darius Wilson, who has completed 67 percent of his passes this season. The Tribe likes to run the ball, averaging 176 rushing yards per game. Maine’s run defense has improved and has to be able to withstand the run. Maine would also like to establish the run more and Freddie Brock has taken over the lead back role, averaging 4.3 yards per rush.

OF NOTE: Once again, Maine will be without QB Joe Fagnano, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s second game of the season. DE Jamehl Wiley is also out again with an ankle injury but RB Elijah Barnwell, who has missed the last two games, could be a game-time decision. … The Tribe has won four in a row and is off to its best start since 2004. … Maine has won seven of the last 10 games between the schools, including the last three in Orono. … The Black Bears have been out-scored 45-0 in the fourth quarter this year.

