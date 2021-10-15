Bells of Kennebunkport
To the editor,
Church bells have been used for three primary reasons: Ringing the hours to tell parishioners the time, to summon parishioners to services, and to inform parishioners there is important news.
Since about 1960, when personal timepieces became nearly universal, ringing the hours became noise in two ways: It annoys the neighbors and can be confused for a summon to services.
Rolfe Petschek
Kennebunkport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Portland police investigate reported shooting in West End
-
Local & State
Maine reporting 551 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths
-
Nation & World
Suicide attack on Shiite mosque in Afghanistan kills 37
-
Kennebunk Post
Letters to the Editor
-
The Forecaster
Cooking at the Cove: Shrimp stir-fry on the fly