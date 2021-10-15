Bells of Kennebunkport

To the editor,

Church bells have been used for three primary reasons: Ringing the hours to tell parishioners the time, to summon parishioners to services, and to inform parishioners there is important news.

Since about 1960, when personal timepieces became nearly universal, ringing the hours became noise in two ways: It annoys the neighbors and can be confused for a summon to services.

Rolfe Petschek

Kennebunkport

