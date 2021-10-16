SACO – Jeannine R. Fearon, 85, of Saco, died on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at Southern Maine Medical Center. She was born on May 12, 1936 in Biddeford, the daughter of Louis and Diana Hebert. She left school to marry the love of her life, Richard Fearon. She would later graduate from the Biddeford Adult Education Program.

She married Richard on Dec. 26, 1953 at St. Andre’s Church. They were married for 58 fun filled years before Richard’s passing in 2011.

She worked for Pepperell Manufacturing in Biddeford as a weaver for many years up to their closing. She was then employed at FMI in the Biddeford Industrial Park where she worked her way up to a managerial position.

Jeannine was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church. She looked forward to doing anything with her family and dear friends. She would treat you like royalty when you came to the house. Activities she enjoyed would include: knitting, skiing, camping, cruises, visiting family in California, car rides to the mountains, lunch at Ken’s and, of course, her cooking.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Philippe, Leo, Raynald and her sister Theresa Baril. Surviving are her brothers, Louie and Richard of Biddeford. Her son Bruce and his wife Dianne of Lyman, daughter Debra Burrows and her husband John of Waterboro, son Michael and his wife Carol of Saco, and daughter Susan Forcier of Biddeford. She was blessed with 8 amazing grandchildren and 8 beautiful great grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for 4-7pm on Wednesday, October 20th at Hope Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11am on Thursday, October 21st at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will take place at 11am on Friday, October 22nd at St. Mary Cemetery, Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Mary’s Cemetery Care of Good Shepherd Parish,

271 Main St.

Saco, Maine 04072

