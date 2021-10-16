SOUTH BERWICK — Trevor Wozny netted a pair of goals as Marshwood ended its boys’ soccer regular season with a 4-1 win Saturday against Portland.
James Melino and Abram Cartmill also scored for Marshwood (11-2-1), which is ranked second in Class A South.
Portland is 8-5.
LEWISTON 3, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Romano Bassa scored the go-ahead goal midway through the first half, and the Blue Devils (12-0-1) beat the Windjammers (8-2-1) in Lewiston.
Ben Schenk put the Windjammers in front with a header just nine minutes into the contest. Lewiston tied it on an own goal after a Khalid Hersi free kick, and Bassa made it 2-1 just two minutes later.
Shafi Ibrahim connected from 30 yards for an insurance goal early in the second half.
WAYNFLETE 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Samir Sayed recorded a goal and an assist, and the Flyers (10-2-1) used a balanced attack to beat the Hawks (4-7-2) in Portland.
Henry Hart, Oscar Herrera, Jacob Woodman, Payton Smith, Nils Burton-Johanson and Bryan Stark-Chessa also scored.
Sacopee’s Jonah Naratil converted a penalty kick.
FOOTBALL
FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36, NOKOMIS 7: Caleb Micklon and Hayden Fox each scored two touchdowns as the Raiders (5-2) powered past the Warriors (1-6) in Fryeburg.
Micklon opened the scoring with a 27-yard reception from Gunnar Saunders and later added a 35-yard TD run. Fox scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards.
Bobby Hallam returned a fumble 22 yards for Fryeburg’s final touchdown.
Nokomis quarterback Grady Hartsgrove threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ace Flagg in the second quarter after Fryeburg built a 21-0 lead.
FIELD HOCKEY
FREEPORT 1, LAKE REGION 0: Liv Christensen scored off a penalty corner in the second overtime to lift the Falcons (7-6) over the Lakers (5-7-1) at Naples.
Freeport goalie Vicky Balla made five saves.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 10, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Jazzy Huntsman, Hayden Wienckowski and Kailyn McIntyre scored two goals apiece as the Panthers (12-0-1) breezed past the Hawks (0-12) at Yarmouth.
Maggie Holt, Emily Robbins, Lila Jackson and Anna Belleau also scored.
Jordan Wedgwood made 13 saves for Sacopee Valley.
