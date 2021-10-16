SOUTH BERWICK — Trevor Wozny netted a pair of goals as Marshwood ended its boys’ soccer regular season with a 4-1 win Saturday against Portland.

James Melino and Abram Cartmill also scored for Marshwood (11-2-1), which is ranked second in Class A South.

Portland is 8-5.

LEWISTON 3, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Romano Bassa scored the go-ahead goal midway through the first half, and the Blue Devils (12-0-1) beat the Windjammers (8-2-1) in Lewiston.

Ben Schenk put the Windjammers in front with a header just nine minutes into the contest. Lewiston tied it on an own goal after a Khalid Hersi free kick, and Bassa made it 2-1 just two minutes later.

Shafi Ibrahim connected from 30 yards for an insurance goal early in the second half.

WAYNFLETE 7, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Samir Sayed recorded a goal and an assist, and the Flyers (10-2-1) used a balanced attack to beat the Hawks (4-7-2) in Portland.

Henry Hart, Oscar Herrera, Jacob Woodman, Payton Smith, Nils Burton-Johanson and Bryan Stark-Chessa also scored.

Sacopee’s Jonah Naratil converted a penalty kick.

FOOTBALL

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 36, NOKOMIS 7: Caleb Micklon and Hayden Fox each scored two touchdowns as the Raiders (5-2) powered past the Warriors (1-6) in Fryeburg.

Micklon opened the scoring with a 27-yard reception from Gunnar Saunders and later added a 35-yard TD run. Fox scored on runs of 6 and 5 yards.

Bobby Hallam returned a fumble 22 yards for Fryeburg’s final touchdown.

Nokomis quarterback Grady Hartsgrove threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Ace Flagg in the second quarter after Fryeburg built a 21-0 lead.

FIELD HOCKEY

FREEPORT 1, LAKE REGION 0: Liv Christensen scored off a penalty corner in the second overtime to lift the Falcons (7-6) over the Lakers (5-7-1) at Naples.

Freeport goalie Vicky Balla made five saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 10, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Jazzy Huntsman, Hayden Wienckowski and Kailyn McIntyre scored two goals apiece as the Panthers (12-0-1) breezed past the Hawks (0-12) at Yarmouth.

Maggie Holt, Emily Robbins, Lila Jackson and Anna Belleau also scored.

Jordan Wedgwood made 13 saves for Sacopee Valley.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous