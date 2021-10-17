This week’s poem, “Dried Beans,” by Alice Haines, celebrates harvest. I love the speaker’s rich and tactile description of both the harvesting and the colorful beans, and I love the grace she finds in how her reap endures.
Haines’ poems have appeared in Off the Coast, Northern New England Review, The Healing Muse and Touchstone Literary Magazine. She works in inner-city Lewiston and lives in an 1820s farmhouse with her husband. She enjoys birding, exploring and nurturing native plants.
Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, indigenous writers, and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.
Dried Beans
By Alice Haines
We trod on the husks with satisfying crunches,
thrashed them by the stems against the inside
of a box, beans popping from their pods.
Then up the windy hill we hauled them, tossing
and winnowing the chaff, which flew off to the sky
and silent fields like the dust of ghosts dispersing.
Sorted by type, they glistened in cranberry, silky
white or purpled black, some speckled crimson,
or marked with tiny sunsets or standing soldiers.
We delighted in their intoxicating
sameness—to plunge our hands into each smooth,
and yielding mass felt like perfect childhood.
Beans that escaped, rolled and skittered as if
they were dispersed by their own magnificent will,
slid under chairs or into the heating grate.
But most gleamed through pantry jars all winter
never rotting, unlike the fecund squash
or spoiled apples—lasting like God itself.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Dried Beans,” copyright © 2021 by Alice Haines, appears by permission of the author. Submissions to Deep Water are open now and through the end of the year. For more information, go to mainewriters.org/deep-water.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.