PORTLAND – Kevin James Kramlich, 36, of Portland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born March 3, 1985, the son of Susan Quinlan and Steven Keefe, he grew up and attended school in Westbrook, graduating in the class of 2003. During that time, he traveled and played with their championship marching band as a percussionist. As he grew, he loved to work with his hands, mastering many diverse skills in different trades including masonry, painting, landscaping, and automotive, to name a few.

Being outdoors, skiing, cooking, and playing music were a large part of Kevin’s earlier years. Traveling and creating new adventures later became his passion while expanding his cooking skills in the kitchen and on the road. He loved to find new places to explore across the country, meeting new people, finding work wherever he went. Family oriented, he always found his way home, always with a plethora of stories that only Kevin could relay. On multiple occasions he would rescue or adopt a dog in need, giving them a better life and a love like no other. He took pride in training his dogs, Boy and Chip, teaching them to love as he did, with an open heart.

Kevin was a kind and loving son, brother, uncle, and a friend to everyone and anyone, always placing others needs before his own. Generous to a fault, he had a big smile and infectious laugh that was sure to brighten your day.

He is survived by his parents Susan Quinlan of Westbrook and Dr. Steven Keefe of Naples; his siblings Michael Kramlich and his wife Lindsey of Monmouth, Diana Quinlan and her fiancé Tim of Auburn, Darryl Quinlan and his wife Marissa of Saco, and Joseph Quinlan of Portland; his grandparents Dr. James Kramlich of Venice, Fla. and Doreen McConnell of Gray; his beloved nephews, Bryce and Holden; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also lifelong friends Tristan and Ginny; and cousin, Alyssa Keefe. He held an exceptionally close bond with his cousin, Alan Keefe. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Kevin’s memorial page or share online condolence, please visit ConroyTullyWalker.com.

