CAPE ELIZABETH – Richard H. Brooks, 88, of Cape Elizabeth passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at home. Richard was born in Newport, N.H., the son of Judson and Bertha (Houghton) Brooks. Richard graduated from Towle High School in Newport and the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., where he met his future wife, Joan E. Brooks. They married in 1959 in Amesbury, Mass.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a staff sergeant. He majored in accounting at UNH and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1962. Richard worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Co. until 1970 when he opened his own CPA firm. In 1988 he left his own firm to start Brooks and Brooks, CPAs, with his son, Richard.

Richard was active over the years in many accounting societies such as the AICPA, Maine Society of CPAs, National Association of Accountants, and Administrative Management Society. He also volunteered with the Jaycees and the Boy Scouts.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Joan, on Jan. 10, 2021.

Richard is survived by three children, Richard D. Brooks and wife Kimberly, Stephen H. Brooks, and Kathleen M. Jalbert and husband Jay, all of Cape Elizabeth; grandchildren, William A. Brooks, Michael R. Brooks, and Christopher J. Gallant; four sisters, Elizabeth King, Harriet Hathaway, Ethel Czechowicz, and Sabra Keery; and sister-in-law Sister Mary K. Dugar.

A graveside service was Friday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

