BIDDEFORD — Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce and Heart of Biddeford have organized an online Mayoral Forum, set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Incumbent Alan Casavant and challenger Victoria Foley are scheduled to answer questions posed by moderators. Organizers say there will also be an opportunity for people attending the online meeting to pose write-in questions to be addressed as time permits.
The hour-long forum is expected to wind down at 7 p.m.
To register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XtbuwET_TWmh7EhkTqUjqg
