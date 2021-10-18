Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose above 200 in Maine again on Monday, less than two weeks after falling as low as 152.

As of Monday, there were 201 individuals in the hospital, including 68 in critical care and 31 on ventilators, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s an increase of 32 hospitalizations just since Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations reached 235 in late September – the highest number since the pandemic began. By October 7, the number had fallen to its lowest total since the peak of the delta variant surge, but it has been rising steadily since and spiked again in the past two days.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, 2,655 individuals have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, and 1,095 people have died with virus.

Most of the people hospitalized in Maine, and especially those in critical care, have been unvaccinated. Vaccinated patients who have breakthrough cases of the virus often have underlying condition that made them vulnerable to more severe illness.

The Maine CDC no longer releases new COVID-19 case data on Mondays, but as of Saturday, the seven-day daily case average stood at 402. That’s down from 607 cases on average two weeks earlier. Hospitalizations often lag behind case spikes or decreases.

Across the country, cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been trending downward, but many areas are still seeing high levels of virus transmission. According to the U.S. CDC, hospitalizations are averaging 52,766 per day, which is down from more than 90,000 this time last month. The average number of new daily cases has been about 80,000, about half what it was in early September.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have picked up in Maine in recent weeks, a trend largely attributable to additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine for older individuals.

As of Monday, Maine has administered 894,830 final doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That represents 66.6 percent of all Mainers and 75.6 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible.

The state also has now administered 61,546 third doses.

Federal officials are expected to rule soon on approving the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11. Additionally, boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are under review

