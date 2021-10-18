CUMBERLAND — Cami White couldn’t have picked a better time to score her first varsity goal.

White, who missed much of the season due to various maladies, played the hero Monday night at Glen A. Hutchins Field, scoring late in the first overtime to lead York to a 2-1 victory over Greely in a regular season-ending girls’ soccer showdown.

White scored out of a scrum to give York a valuable victory and cap a 9-4-1 campaign.

“I was out for a little bit and this really the first game I’ve really played a lot,” said White, a junior midfielder. “We have a lot of girls hurt, so I had to step up.”

The Wildcats came out sizzling and Ella Boissonneault headed home Chloe Bourque’s serve in the 13th minute to make it 1-0.

But the Rangers (6-6-2) would turn up the defensive intensity and with 21 minutes left in the first half, pulled even when Kerry Roberts banged home a loose ball after a failed clear.

In the second half, Greely carried play throughout and consistently pressured York goalkeeper Allie MacDonald (14 saves). The Rangers, however, were frustrated, hitting the crossbar on one shot, then having bids by Elle Jowett, Chelsea Gravier and Ally Martin denied.

The Wildcats nearly won it late in regulation, in transition, as Elizabeth Buckley set up Yamilah Saravong for a great look. Saravong’s shot was just wide and the contest went to overtime.

The first five-minute overtime was more of the same, as Greely got looks for Martin and Jowett, but both were off the mark.

Then, suddenly, York transitioned for the winner, as Shea Haseltine made a nice run down the left side, dribbled in and shot on Rangers keeper Elise Eckowicki (six saves), but Eckowicki made the save.

The rebound wasn’t cleared, however, and White pounced. She got to the ball and got past a defender, then, with 52.3 seconds remaining, fired a low shot that Eckowicki couldn’t save and the Wildcats had a 2-1 victory.

“There was a missed touch between two defenders and I saw my opportunity,” said White. “I touched the ball, kept going and took my shot. It bounced awkwardly and the goalie missed it. That was my first goal playing varsity.”

“(Cami’s) really worked into her spot and she really found herself in the right place tonight,” said York Coach Nick Hanlon. “I’m happy for her. We’ve been in a lot of close games. For us to win this one, it’s a confidence booster.”

Greely had a 15-8 shots advantage and took nine corner kicks.

“We had great chances and we didn’t take advantage of our opportunities all over the field,” said Greely Coach Rachel Williams. “It’s so frustrating. If we can’t capitalize on the good chances we have, we won’t win games. I think when we play our game, we’re unstoppable. We have to finish and we have to be consistent.”

