I wanted to put in a good word for Jillian Trapini-Huff. She is running for Scarborough School Board.
We are electing three people to the school board this fall in Scarborough. I think she would be a great choice as one of them.
Jillian is smart, informed, hard-working, conscientious and very funny. She is just what we need in local government. She will work hard to maintain relationships with stakeholders and other members on the board.
Absentee ballots be available at Town Hall now through Oct. 28. I will be getting one in voting for Jillian Trapini-Huff for school board. Thank you.
Erin Currie
Scarborough
