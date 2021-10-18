Disney is rewriting the script for its upcoming movie release schedule.

The studio on Monday moved back the opening dates for some of its high-profile films, including sequels for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange,” “Thor” and “Black Panther,” as well as “Indiana Jones 5,” according to Variety.

The updated slate has the Benedict Cumberbatch-led “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” now coming out on May 6, 2022, instead of March 25.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” which stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, moved to July 8, 2022, after previously being scheduled for that May 6 date. It’s the fourth film in the “Thor” series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” meanwhile, is now set for Nov. 11, 2022, after previously being slated for next July. The film serves as the much-anticipated follow-up to 2018′s Oscar-nominated “Black Panther,” which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the main hero.

Also delayed Monday was Brie Larson’s “The Marvels,” which goes from Nov. 11, 2022, to Feb. 17, 2023 – a date previously held by Paul Rudd and Evangaline Lilly’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

The third “Ant-Man” movie will now arrive on July 28, 2023.

In a non-Marvel update, the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie – which again stars Harrison Ford as the titular adventurer – will now debut on June 30, 2023. It had been scheduled to come out next July.

Marvel fans still have new content in their immediate future, as the franchise’s next movie, “Eternals,” hits theaters Nov. 5. Directed by Oscar-winning “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloe Zhao, “Eternals” features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington.

Marvel Studio’s “Hawkeye” series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld then hits Disney+ on Nov. 24.

