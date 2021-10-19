SCARBOROUGH

‘Check ME’ highlights importance of mammograms, other cancer checks

To coincide with October’s designation as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Town & Country Federal Credit Union is supporting Maine Cancer Foundation’s effort to promote awareness of mammograms and screenings for other cancer through the “Check ME” campaign.

According to Maine Cancer Foundation, at least one-third of cancer deaths can be avoided with early detection.

In addition to funding the public service campaign, Town & Country will make a direct financial contribution to the Maine Cancer Foundation. The credit union is a long-time supporter of Maine Cancer Foundation, including being a major sponsor of its signature Tri-For-A-Cure event and Mary’s Walk.

PORTLAND

Art contest announced for Catholic school students

The Diocese of Portland is seeking a cover art design for its 2021 Christmas card.

The contest is open to any student affiliated with a Catholic parish or school in the Diocese of Portland. Artwork provided by students will be judged by a committee with four designs selected to be used on the cover of the 2021 Christmas card. One winner will be selected from each of the following grade groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The winners’ names will be printed on the back of the card and each will receive a special gift blessed by Bishop Deeley.

Entries will be judged by a panel that will evaluate each entry based on its creativity, artistic skill and Scripture accuracy. There is a limit of one entry per child. Artwork must be turned in or mailed to the Diocese of Portland, 510 Ocean Ave., Portland, 04103 by the 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 deadline. Winners will be notified by Dec. 3.

SANFORD

Land trust buys community forest

Three Rivers Land Trust has acquired the Sanford Community Forest following a near year-long community fundraising effort. The 550-acre property was purchased for $780,000 in late September and funded through grants and generous community donations.

Located just three miles from downtown, the land features forests and open wetland. The Sanford Rail Trail forms part of the property’s northern boundary, and the Mousam Way Land Trust owns the McKeon Environmental Reserve just to the north, that is already open to the public. Mousam Way Land Trust partnered with Three Rivers to help raise awareness of the project during the fundraising phase of the campaign, and the two land trusts will continue collaborating as the Community Forest is brought under Three Rivers’ management.

Once a public parking area is established, the new preserve will officially open to the public in early 2022 for hiking, dog walking, mountain biking, nature observation, and hunting. The rough 3.6-mile path from previous forestry operations will start to be improved next year to serve as a recreation trail. Educators and community groups are encouraged to contact the land trust about using the preserve with their students or members. Access to the property is now available by parking at the McKeon Environmental Reserve on Blanchard Road or in limited spaces along Oak Street. Cyclists and walkers may also access the property along the Sanford Rail Trail. ATVs are not permitted on the property. Visitors should be aware that trail markings are limited at this time, and blaze orange colors are strongly recommended during hunting season. Hunters must contact the trust in advance.

By conserving the Sanford Community Forest, the land trust has protected one of the largest remaining natural areas within city limits from development while also providing vital water quality protection in the Salmon Falls River watershed and carbon storage in its extensive forests to slow down climate change.

The trust invites ideas and comment from the public about the future uses of the forest. Fundraising will continue for improvements to the trails and the creation of a suitable parking area off of Oak Street. Volunteers will be needed to help mark the trails, build re-routes, and maintain and monitor the trail.

The trust will hold a property walk of its newly acquired preserve at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

For additional details, or contact [email protected], call 358-9695 or go to 3rlt.org.

WELLS

Rotary club seeks winter clothing for kids

The Wells Rotary Club recently launched “Operation Warm,” a new service project to provide winter clothing for children in need this winter within the greater Wells community.

Earlier this year the club was awarded a $2,000 grant from Rotary District 7780. That grant, along with the generous support of club donors, will help to provide winter coats and snow pants to children in need. Community partners included in this service project include York County Community Action Corporation, Operation Warm (a national nonprofit that supplies children’s coats) and Renys of Wells.

To further impact their efforts, the Rotary Club will hold a warm clothing drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2 setting up a collection box at the poll site at the Wells Junior High School Gymnasium, 1470 Post Road. The club is asking the community to consider donating new socks, mittens, gloves and winter hats for children ages 3 months to 8-years-old.

A donation of $25 buys a child a warm winter coat, mittens, hats, and pair of socks. People may go to secure.givelively.org/donate/operation-warm-inc/team-up-with-rotary-club-of-wells to make a donation toward the clothing initiative or visit the Wells Rotary website at wellsrotary.org to make a donation.

