Buxton voters have one local referendum on their Nov. 2 ballot, a rezoning that would enlarge the town’s business district.

Voters will decide whether a portion of 39 Park Place and rear portions of both 989 Narragansett Trail and 979 Narragansett Trail should be rezoned from rural district to business commercial.

Polls in Buxton will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. A town moderator will be elected and sworn in at 5:30 a.m.

Town Clerk John Myers anticipates more than 2,300 voters, representing a 35% voter turnout. He had issued 459 absentee ballots with 228 returned as of Tuesday.

“Absentee requests are coming in quite steady, by walk-in, online, phone and through the mail,” Myers said.

The statewide referendum concerning Central Maine Power’s effort for a transmission line from Canada is impacting the turnout, he said.

“Without the state Question 1, the absentee activity and Election Day turnout would be cut in half,” Myers said.

The annual Buxton municipal election is in June.

