BUXTON – Travas L.

Collins, 38, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021.

The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

A memorial service to celebrate Travas’ life will be held on Saturday Oct. 23 at 1 p.m., at the West Buxton Baptist Church, 62 Parker Farm Road, Buxton.

