The U.S. Supreme Court will not block Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Nine unnamed workers sued the state in August to demand a religious exemption to that rule. Last week, federal judges in the U.S. District Court of Maine and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston declined to grant a preliminary injunction, which would have temporarily blocked the mandate from taking effect while the lawsuit proceeds. The plaintiffs then asked the nation’s highest court for injunctive relief, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer denied that application Tuesday.

That means health care workers will still need to be fully vaccinated by the end of October, when Gov. Janet Mills has said she will start enforcing the mandate.

