CAPE ELIZABETH –

Robert James Anderson Jr., 93, passed away on Oct. 16, 2021 at Maine Medical Center.

Bob began his life journey in Waterville, the son of Francis Ellen (Plummer) and Robert James Anderson Sr. He was educated in Portland schools and earned a B.A. in Zoology at the University of Maine in Orono. His military duty took him to Korea for two years serving in the Army Medical Corp as an assistant Battalion Surgeon. Following his discharge he began a career teaching high school biology.

After 20 years of teaching, Bob made a career change to apply his biology background to become a physician’s assistant in his partner’s dermatology practice in Laconia, N.H. After retiring, Bob and his partner, Richard, moved to Scarborough, and finally settled in Cape Elizabeth.

Bob was predeceased by his partner of 42 years, Richard Ames; and his brother, Francis “Babe” Anderson.

He leaves behind several nieces and nephews; as well as many cherished friends whose love and support meant everything to him. No need to name them – you know who you are and there’s a special place in heaven for you!

A graveside service will be held at the Middle Neck Cemetery in Moultonborough, N.H. at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book