Zander Haskell scored three minutes into the first overtime as Scarborough edged host Cheverus 3-2 Tuesday in boys’ soccer.

Shane McGrath scored to break a scoreless tie in the first half and Brady Hoglund extended the margin to 2-0 with a goal early in the second half for Cheverus (5-7-2).

Haskell and Jack Matthews scored a pair of goals in a 15-minute span midway through the second half for the Red Storm (12-2), with Matthews scoring the tying goal with 10 minutes to play in regulation.

Wyatt Roy had 12 saves for the Stags and Nicholas Ouellette had 11 for the Red Storm.

DEERING 3, SANFORD 0: Abdulla Al Taee had a goal in each half, the first on a pass from David Kita, as the Rams (9-4-1) topped the Spartans (2-9-1) at Memorial Field.

Ezekiel Appel rounded out the scoring for Deering when he converted his penalty kick in the second half.

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Joao Ohara Merielles had a goal and an assist to power the Trojans (6-80 past the Tigers (3-11) at Saco.

Arthur Close Reston also scored, and Thornton Academy took advantage of an own goal.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, BONNY EAGLE 1: A pair of first-half goals from Divin Mpinga lifted the Red Riots (9-2-3) over the Scots (4-8-2) in South Portland.

Nzuzi Mvula assisted on Mpinga’s opening goal in the 16th minute, and Joey Hanlon found Mpinga in the 29th minute. Joey Perron also scored for South Portland.

Jeffrey Painchaud scored for Bonny Eagle and Maximus Koons had four saves.

LEAVITT 3, MARANACOOK 0: Kaden Trenoweth scored twice for the Hornets (7-5-2) in a win over the Black Bears (5-7-2) in Turner.

Cooper McGray had a a goal and an assist.

Garrett Gaudin also had an assist, and Myles Hanscom made three saves for Leavitt.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, ST. DOMINIC 1: Jonah Naratil and Kaleb Nathaniel each scored twice as the Hawks (5-7-2) beat the Saints (2-11) in Hiram.

Jacob Early also scored for the Hawks.

Goalkeeper Ryan Leighton made four saves.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Luke Patterson’s first-half hat trick powered the Dragons (10-3-1) past the Eagles (8-5-1) at Brunswick.

Patterson’s goals were assisted by Max Hamilton, Mateus Nasciemento and Kaelin Gerwig. Brady LaForge had six saves for Brunswick.

Ewan Alexander scored for MTA at 6:43 and goalkeeper Jacob Fullerton had 10 saves.

