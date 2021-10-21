WINDHAM ­— Jenna Baxter tied the game with 4:05 remaining in regulation, then got the winner 2:09 into the second overtime as 10th-seeded Noble advanced to the Class A South quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory Thursday at No. 7 Windham.

Windham (8-6-1) took the lead early in the second quarter on a goal by Hannah Heanssler, assisted by Ellie Miller, but Riley Couture tied it just four minutes later.

Baxter’s tying goal in the fourth quarter came less than three minutes after Emma Morrison gave Windham a 2-1 lead.

Trinity Valle made 20 saves for Noble (6-8-1). Windham’s Kelsey Gerry stopped nine shots.

FALMOUTH 4, MARSHWOOD 0: Valerie Rand and Chloe Bush scored two goals apiece as the fifth-seeded Yachtsmen (10-4) jumped out to a 4-0 halftime lead over the No. 12 Hawks (3-12) in a Class A South prelim at Falmouth.

Chloe Bush and Angelina Graceffa each had an assist.

Lily Dupree made 13 saves for Marshwood.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, POLAND 0: Eliza Thorne scored two goals and Jade Blood, Juliette Albert and Camden Jones added one apiece as the fourth-seeded Raiders (10-5) cruised past the No. 13 Knights (2-13) in a Class B South first-round game at Fryeburg.

Olivia Towne and Juliette Albert each had an assist. Eden Voter made three saves for Fryeburg.

Poland goalie Emma Moreau finished with 24 saves.

LEAVITT 7, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Keriah Marston scored twice in the first quarter to start the No. 5 Hornets (12-3) on their way to a win over the No. 12 Eagles (1-13-1) in a Class B South opening-round game at Turner.

Eve Martineau and Daisy Twitchell added to the lead in the second quarter, Megan Nason made it 5-0 in the third, and Emma Beedy netted two goals in the fourth.

Maddie Morin contributed three assists for the Hornets, who will face No. 4 Fryeburg Academy in the quarterfinals. Leavitt goalie Paige DeMascio made five saves.

Lincoln’s Addie Brinkler finished with 20 saves.

FREEPORT 6, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Ava Gervais recorded a hat trick as the sixth-seeded Falcons (8-7) defeated the 11th-seeded Patriots (3-12) in a Class B South prelim at Freeport.

Kyla Havey added a goal and assist. Sophie Bradford and Ellie Foss also scored to help send Freeport to a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 Yarmouth.

TELSTAR 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: The 10th-seeded Rebels (2-13) broke a tie in the second quarter and came away with a win over the No. 7 Hawks (3-10-2) in a Class C South prelim in Hiram.

Leah Kimball gave Telstar a 1-0 lead with 32 seconds left in the first quarter. Lea Dole tied it early in the second, but Nicole Cox scored the next two goals.

EB Hoff stopped seven shots for Telstar, which next faces No. 2 St. Dom’s in the quarterfinals.

Amber Barrett made four saves for Sacopee Valley.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WESTBROOK 5, MASSABESIC 0: Fiston Tshiminy got two goals and an assist to lead the 16th-seeded Blue Blazes (2-13) over the 17th-seeded Mustangs (0-15) in a Class A South play-in game in Westbrook.

Tshiminy finished a throughball from Paddy Walsh midway through the first half, curled in a top-corner shot midway through second half, and sent a waist-high pass across the 6-yard box that Henry Huntley finished for the final goal.

Hamza Nabi scored 5:36 into the game and assisted on a goal by Nolan Pease that made it 3-0 later in the half.

Jason McCarthy and Charles Spinney each played a half, combining for 10 saves for Westbrook, which advances to play No. 1 Windham.

Jack Fournier stopped seven shots for Massabesic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous