Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, will hold virtual public office hours from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, via Zoom. The event also will be livestreamed to Facebook.

Public office hours provide local residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

To register for the Zoom, visit https://tinyurl.com/VitelliOct2021OfficeHours. Questions can be shared live on Zoom or can be submitted ahead of time at https://tinyurl.com/VitelliOfficeHoursQuestions. To RSVP on Facebook and to tune in for the Facebook live, visit facebook.com/SenatorVitelli.

If you cannot attend the office hours but still wish to connect with Vitelli, you can reach her at (207) 287-1515 or [email protected] and sign-up for her regular electronic newsletter at mainesenate.org.

