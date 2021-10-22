TEMPE, Ariz. — Linebacker Chandler Jones was back at the Arizona’s practice facility on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not.

The undefeated Cardinals are still sifting through COVID-19 issues as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Arizona’s trying to push to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters all missed last week’s 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive on the virus. So far, only Turner and Jones have returned.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Kingsbury is “getting better by the day” and the team is still hoping he’d be cleared by Sunday. Joseph added that if Kingsbury’s not available, the Cardinals would go with a similar plan as last week’s game in Cleveland, where Joseph was in charge of the defense and assistant receviers coach Spencer Whipple called the offensive plays.

Kingsbury has been able to handle all the offensive meetings virtually from his home.

“The plan that we have on that side of the ball is Kliff’s plan, even with the virtual stuff,” Joseph said. “It’s like he’s in the room with us. Nothing’s changed from a prep standpoint.”

DOLPHINS: The story line has not changed over the last couple of months, nor did Miami Coach Brian Flores’ answer from when he was first asked about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa months ago.

“Tua’s our quarterback,” Flores said.

That’s not in dispute – for now, at least.

The NFL trade deadline is about a week and a half away. And the calendar getting closer to Nov. 2 combined with Miami on a five-game losing streak means it was inevitable that the buzz suggesting that the Dolphins may be looking to acquire embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson — who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women, but not charged — would get louder.

The Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that the Texans and Dolphins “have intensified their efforts to consummate” a deal for Watson, who has been seeking a trade since at least January. The lawsuits prompted investigations from the NFL and, according to an attorney representing the women suing Watson, the FBI, among others.

“We’re happy with the quarterback, our quarterback situation, and I’ll leave it at that,” Flores said. “Which is what I’ve said multiple times.”

