WHERE: Casey Stadium, Albany, New York

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

WEB STREAM: FloSports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 9-5

LAST MEETING: March 13, 2021, won by Maine, 38-34

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated William & Mary, 27-16; Albany lost to Villanova, 17-10

KEY STAT: 9, number of consecutive losses by Albany

OUTLOOK: This is a game the Black Bears should win. They’re facing a team that struggles offensively (Albany is last in the Colonial Athletic Association with 15.5 points per game, 254.7 total yards per game and 59.0 rushing yards per game) and can’t stop the run (giving up a CAA-worst 214.5 rushing yards per game). The Great Danes play teams tough, as evidenced by their close losses in the league, but have not been able to make any game-changing plays. Look for the Black Bears to try to balance their offense as they did last week, running the ball 43 times and throwing it 40 in its win.

Maine’s offensive line has played well recently, allowing no sacks over the last two games. They will have to deal with a physical Albany defensive front, led by Jared Verse, who has five sacks. Freddie Brock has taken over as the lead back for Maine, with 313 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also caught two touchdowns passes from Derek Robertson, who was the CAA Rookie of the Week for his performance last week when he threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Albany’s pass defense is exceptional, allowing only 162.1 yards per game, best in the league. Maine’s defense has had nine takeaways in its last four games and will need to do the same against the Great Danes. Albany has some offensive talent in QB Jeff Undercuffler and RB Karl Mofor, but have struggled with consistency.

OF NOTE: Maine has defeated Albany in six consecutive games. The Black Bears last loss to the Great Danes was in 2014, a 20-7 decision in Orono. In fact, Maine has won the last six games played between the schools in Albany. … Maine is hopeful of getting RB Elijah Barnwell (ankle) back in the lineup this week although QB Joe Fagnano (high right ankle sprain) is still out and Maine head coach Nick Charlton wasn’t sure if either DE Jamehl Wiley (ankle) and G Matthias Staaalsoe (leg) will be able to play. … According to Charlton, Maine is 9-1 over the last three years when the Black Bears run the football at least 40 times in a game. … Albany’s four CAA losses have been by a total of 21 points.

