Shawnee Peak in Bridgton has been sold to Boyne Resorts, the ski area announced Friday.

The Michigan-based Boyne Resorts owns three other ski areas in New England, including Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine.

Shawnee Peak owner Chet Homer posted on the Shawnee Peak Facebook page Friday that his family recently completed a transaction with Stephen Kircher, president and chief executive officer of Boyne Resorts.

A press release on the Boyne Resorts website stated that the purchase was finalized on Thursday, and that the terms of the transaction are confidential.

“I know they will maintain the special family vibe of Shawnee Peak,” Homer posted, noting his family owned the Pleasant Mountain ski area for 27 years.

Boyne Resorts owns 11 North American resorts and attractions, including Loon Mountain Resort in New Hampshire.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Shawnee Peak into the Boyne Resorts family, and it reinforces our commitment to elevate New England skiing,” Kircher said in a release. “With its rich history and accessible location, Shawnee Peak holds an important position in Maine’s ski industry and growing our sport.”

Shawnee Peak – located within an hour of Portland – offers access to 225 acres of terrain that are serviced by four chairlifts and two surface lifts, and offers night skiing. All ski passes for the upcoming 2021-22 season will remain valid, the Boyne press release said.

